IRCTC, Regional Office, Patna offers ‘Thrilling Thailand’ one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour packages, covering the mesmerizing attractions and Islands of Bangkok.

Package Details Package Name THRILLING THAILAND EX PATNA Destination Covered Pattaya, Bangkok, Coral Island Travelling Mode By Flight/Coach (Patna - Bangkok - Pattaya - Bangkok – Patna) Class Comfort Frequency/Tour Date 25.04.2023 Duration 5 Night & 6 Days Meal Plans MAP (Breakfast & Dinner)

Flight Details Date Route Flight Departure Arrival 25.04.2023 PAT - BKK 6E-736/1057 16.20 Hrs 01.40 Hrs 30.04.2023 BKK - PAT 6E-1058/6324 02.40 Hrs 08.30 Hrs

Class - Comfort Occupancy Price(Per Person) Single Occupancy ₹ 60,010/- Double Occupancy ₹ 52,350/- Triple Occupancy ₹ 52,350/- Child with Bed (5-11 yrs) ₹ 50,450/- Child without Bed (5-11 yrs) ₹ 45,710/-

Date Destination Itinerary Day 01

(25.04.2023) PATNA- BANGKOK Assemble at Patna airport. Complete airport formalities. Departure of Flight No.6E-736/1057 at 16.20 hrs, reach CCU by 17.30 hrs. Departure from Kolkata by flight no.6E-1057 at 21.30 hrs (D) Day 02

(26.04.2023) BANGKOK- PATTAYA Arrive at BKK Airport at 01.40 hrs. Complete airport formalities and claim baggage and obtain VISA (on arrival) and the transfer to Pattaya. Check into at hotel (Guaranteed Early Check-In). Have your breakfast at Hotel. Rest of the day at leisure. Evening Alcazar Show, followed by Dinner & Overnight stay at hotel.(B+L+D). Day 03

(27.04.2023) PATTAYA- CORAL ISLAND Breakfast at hotel. Proceed for Coral Island Tour by speed boat. Enjoy beach activities on your own. Return to Pattaya mainland and have lunch. Dinner at Indian Restaurant. Dinner & Overnight stay in hotel (B+L+D). Day 04

(28.04.2023) BANGKOK Breakfast at Hotel. Check-out and Then proceed for Safari World Tour with lunch. After that transfer to Bangkok. Dinner and overnight stay at Hotel.(B+L+D). Day 05

(29.04.2023) BANGKOK Breakfast at hotel. Then check-out and proceed for Half day City Tour (Golden Buddha + Marble Buddha). Lunch at Indian Restaurant. After that free for shopping. Dinner at Indian Restaurant and then drop at airport for your return flight to Patna. (B+L+D) Day 06

(30.04.2023) BANGKOK- PATNA Depart from BKK airport at 02.40 hrs by flight no 6E-1058/6324 and arrive Patna 08.30 hrs on(30.04.2023)

PACKAGE INCLUDES:

Return Airfare (Patna-Bangkok-Patna) by Indigo Airlines.

Hotel Accommodation in 3*Hotel on Twin/DBL/Triple sharing basis.

04 Breakfasts + 04 Lunches + 05 Dinners as per itinerary

Coral Island Tour at Pattaya

Alcazar Show at Pattaya

Safari world with Marine Park at Bangkok

Bangkok half day City Tour with Golden Buddha & Marble Buddha

5% GST

5% TCS ( TCS amount will be deposited in Client income Tax document, Client may be able to claim refund from IT department as per Income Tax norms)

Service of local Tour Guide Ex-Bangkok during the entire duration of the tour.

Travel Insurance (upto 70Yrs)

PACKAGE EXCLUDES: -

Visa on Arrival – (Thai Bhatt 2000 Per Person approx) as of now.

Any increase in Airport Taxes, Fuel Surcharge.

Meals are pre-set & choice of menu is not available.

All Kinds of tips to drivers, guides, representative etc.

Any expenses of Personal nature such a laundry expenses, wine, food and drinks other than mentioned in the regular menu.

Any services not specified in the inclusion activities of any kind are excluded in the package.

All arrangements made by IRCTC are in the capacity of an agent, we will not be responsible for any kind of emergency such as landslide, strike, curfew, accidents injuries, delayed or cancelled flights, etc.

IMPORTANT NOTE: -

Hotel Check in time varies between 02.00pm - 04.00pm.

Check out time 10.00am - 12.00 Noon.

Special requests like early Check In, late Check Out, Smoking room, Non smoking room etc will be subject to availability and hotel policy.

Rooms confirmed are normally Standard Category unless specified. Hotel ratings differ from county to country and facilities may not be the same in all countries.

Package is non refundable after confirmation.

Hotels may change as per availability.

General Breakfast timings in hotels in Thailand are 06.00 - 10.00 am.

The airfares and taxes are calculated as on a mentioned date and any increase in the taxes or airfares will be borne by the customer.

Kindly ensure that your passport is valid for minimum 6 months beyond the stay, ECNR/POE formalities completed, etc.

100% payment at the time of booking will be required.

On completion of the booking and payment formalities, a confirmation tour voucher will be generated.

You will have to pay all bank charges.

IRCTC reserves the right to decline your booking/s for any Tour or to cancel your booking without assigning any reason.