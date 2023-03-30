IRCTC tourism offers 6-day tour to Thailand from ₹ 52,350 per person. Details here4 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 12:10 PM IST
The package includes return airfare (Patna-Bangkok-Patna) by Indigo Airlines and also hotel accommodation in 3 star hotel on Twin/DBL/Triple sharing basis
IRCTC, Regional Office, Patna offers ‘Thrilling Thailand’ one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour packages, covering the mesmerizing attractions and Islands of Bangkok.
