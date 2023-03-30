Date Destination Itinerary

Day 01

(25.04.2023) PATNA- BANGKOK Assemble at Patna airport. Complete airport formalities. Departure of Flight No.6E-736/1057 at 16.20 hrs, reach CCU by 17.30 hrs. Departure from Kolkata by flight no.6E-1057 at 21.30 hrs (D)

Day 02

(26.04.2023) BANGKOK- PATTAYA Arrive at BKK Airport at 01.40 hrs. Complete airport formalities and claim baggage and obtain VISA (on arrival) and the transfer to Pattaya. Check into at hotel (Guaranteed Early Check-In). Have your breakfast at Hotel. Rest of the day at leisure. Evening Alcazar Show, followed by Dinner & Overnight stay at hotel.(B+L+D).

Day 03

(27.04.2023) PATTAYA- CORAL ISLAND Breakfast at hotel. Proceed for Coral Island Tour by speed boat. Enjoy beach activities on your own. Return to Pattaya mainland and have lunch. Dinner at Indian Restaurant. Dinner & Overnight stay in hotel (B+L+D).

Day 04

(28.04.2023) BANGKOK Breakfast at Hotel. Check-out and Then proceed for Safari World Tour with lunch. After that transfer to Bangkok. Dinner and overnight stay at Hotel.(B+L+D).

Day 05

(29.04.2023) BANGKOK Breakfast at hotel. Then check-out and proceed for Half day City Tour (Golden Buddha + Marble Buddha). Lunch at Indian Restaurant. After that free for shopping. Dinner at Indian Restaurant and then drop at airport for your return flight to Patna. (B+L+D)