IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to Kerala at a starting price of ₹ 23,500 per person. The package will include destinations like Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom. The tour, scheduled to start from Ahmedabad on 10 September and it will be on an IndiGo flight, according to the IRCTC Tourism website. The total duration of the package that will be provided by the IRCTC Tourism will be 5 Nights/6 Days.

Details about 'Enchanting Kerala' tour package by IRCTC:

Package Includes:-

3 star Hotel Accommodation at all places

All transfers and sightseeing by AC vehicle

Meals in MAP(Breakfast and Dinner)

Sightseeing as per Itinerary.

All applicable taxes

Package Excludes:-

Flight fare will be taken at the time of confirmation of booking.

All kind of personal expenses such as tips, laundry, telephone bills, and beverages Poterage facility, tips, insurance, liquor, room service, Camera charge, telephone calls, herbal message etc.

Anything not mentioned in the inclusions

Any kind of water sports activities

Optional, suggested or unspecified activities

Package Tariff: - Per Person

Origin Station Single Sharing Twin Share Triple Share Child with bed (5-11) Child without bed (5-11) ADI Rs.35,000 Rs.25,000 Rs.23,500 Rs.20,500 Rs.18,500

Itinerary

Day-01

Cochin

Pick up and transfer to hotel at Cochin. In the evening, visit the Marine Drive and enjoy the boat ride for an hour (By own). Overnight stay at hotel in Cochin. (D)

Day 02

Cochin - Munnar

(135 kms/4 Hrs approx)

Check out from hotel and transfer to Munnar by Road. Check into hotel at Munnar.

In the afternoon, you will be taken to Tea Museum (Open 10:00 Hrs to 16:00 Hrs, closed on Monday) – The Museum exhibits the Tea-making process with a complete set up of a model Tea Factory and it, through a 20 min. video narration, describes the history of Munnar later visit the Mettupetty Dam and Echo Point (Closes by 1630 Hrs). Overnight stay at hotel in Munnar. (B & D)

Day 03

Munnar

Post breakfast,Local sightseeing of Munnar. In the evening, you will be free for shopping at Munnar Town. Overnight stay at Munnar. (B & D).

Day 04

Munnar - Thekkady

(110 kms/3 ½ Hrs approx.)

After the breakfast, you will be transferred to Thekkady by road. On arrival in Thekkady, check into the hotel. In the afternoon, we will take you for boat ride in the Lake of Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary ( At Own Cost). The boat ride in the Lake Periyar will enthral you with an unforgettable moment of jungle visit.

Since the last boating starts at 1515 hrs, you are advised to cope with Tour Manager to reach you Thekkady well in time. Overnight stay at hotel in Thekkady. (B & D)

Day 05

Thekkady – Kumarakom

(135 kms/3 ½ Hrs approx)

After the breakfast, transfer to Kumarakom by road. In Kumarakom, you will check into the houseboat. Houseboat cruises along the heart of scenic Vembanad Lake covering the different blocks on which the Kumarakom town prominently lies. Dinner at house boat. Overnight stay at house boat in Kumarakom. The food served at houseboat is prepared in an indigenous Kerala cooking style. So we expect you to be flexible with your homely taste preference. However, we endeavour to put all our best efforts that the food that served to you has the quality of indigenously taste.

(House boat cruising time is 8:00hrs to 9:00hrs, 12:00hrs to 13:30hrs and 14:30hrs to 17:00hrs. Other than said timing of cruising, the houseboat remains anchored on the banks of the lake. Hot water provision is not available in house boat. The air-condition at houseboat will be on between 2100hrs to 0600 hrs. the next day) (B,L& D)

