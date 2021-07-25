After the breakfast, transfer to Kumarakom by road. In Kumarakom, you will check into the houseboat. Houseboat cruises along the heart of scenic Vembanad Lake covering the different blocks on which the Kumarakom town prominently lies. Dinner at house boat. Overnight stay at house boat in Kumarakom. The food served at houseboat is prepared in an indigenous Kerala cooking style. So we expect you to be flexible with your homely taste preference. However, we endeavour to put all our best efforts that the food that served to you has the quality of indigenously taste.