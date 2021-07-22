IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Leh-Ladakh at tariffs starting from ₹ 32000 per person. The tour will start from Ahmedabad, IRCTC said on microblogging site Twitter.

The tour provided by IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from Ahmedabad will commence on 27 August and 10 September. The journey from Mumbai to Leh will be via IndiGo, according to the IRCTC Tourism's website - irctctourism.com. The route includes Ahmedabad-Leh-Nubra-Turtuk-Pangong-Leh-Ahmedabad.

Tour Itinerary:

Day 1 Leh Arrival

Departure from Ahmedabad airport. Arrival at Leh, transfer to the hotel. Check in at hotel. We advise you to spend the rest of the day at leisure so you can quickly acclimatize to the high altitude. A relaxed day exploring Market visit and sufficient rest to adjust to the oxygen level. Overnight in Leh. [L/D]

Day 02: Leh - Sham Valley- Leh (75 km 02 hrs one way)

After breakfast, proceed for Sightseeing on the Leh- Srinagar Highway. Visit the Hall of Fame (A Museum developed by the Indian Army), Kali Mandir Temple and Gurudwara Patthar Sahib (A Gurudwara constructed and maintained by the Indian Army). Visit to Shanti Stupa and

Leh Palace. Proceed further and experience the effects of Magnetic Hill (Defiance of the law of gravity wherein a vehicle starts climbing up the hill when put in a neutral position) and admire the confluence of holy Indus and Zanskar, Proceed to Alchi and Likir and return to Leh for an overnight stay. [B/L/D]

Day 03: Leh - Nubra

After breakfast, drive to Nubra Valley via Khardungla pass. The road is considered to be the highest motorable road of the world . En-route admire the spectacular views of the never ending mountain ranges around the Khardungla pass. Check-in to the camp. After lunch Visit to

Dikshit and Hunder Villages, monasteries to take a stroll around the place to see the life style of people living at the northernmost region of India. Enjoy camel Safari (optional – on own arrangement) in the evening. Return back to hotel. Overnight stay in Nubra Valley. [B/L/D]

Day 04: Nubra – Turtuk – Nubra

Post breakfast drive to Turtuk (A village that was won by India in the 1971 war with Pakistan). On arrival explore Turtuk valley. It was once used to carry the trade material on silk route. Retrn back to Nubra. Overnight stay at Nubra Valley. [B/L/D]

Day 05: Nubra Valley - Pangong

After an early breakfast proceed to Pangong. Pangong Lake is a salt water body of 120 km in length and 6 – 7 Km broad at the longest point. It is bisected by the international border between India & China (2/3 of the lake is in China’s possession). Visit the exact location of the famous movie “Three idiots" & enjoy outing along the banks of the lake. One really feels very close to nature at Pangong Lake with its scenic surroundings. On a clear sunny day, you can see seven colour formations in the crystal clear salt water lake. Overnight stay in

Pangong. [B/L/D]

Day 06: Pangong – Leh via Changla

In the early morning, enjoy the picturesque view of Sunrise on the lake. After Breakfast, drive back to Leh, en route visit Thiksey Monastery and Shey Palace. On arrival check in at hotel. Evening free time to explore the market. [B/L/D]

Day 07: Leh Airport Drop

After breakfast in the morning, Checkout from hotel and Transfer to Leh Airport to board flight for Ahmedabad.

Above itinerary is only a proposed / indicative outline, IRCTC/Local tour operator reserves the right to change as per the operational feasibility.

Package Includes

Sightseeing as per the itinerary by Non AC vehicle on sharing basis.

Accommodation in well-appointed rooms at Leh (03 nights), Nubra ( 02 nights) and Pangong ( 01 night)

06 breakfast, 06 lunches and 06 dinners

Travel Insurance

Inner line permits.

Entrance fees of Alchi monastery Hemis and Thiksey Monastery

Guide from Day 02 - Day 06

Cultural show at Nubra Valley

Oxygen Cylinder in the Vehicle for emergency purpose

IRCTC’s Tour Escort services during tour.

Toll, Parking and Taxes

Package Excludes

﻿No airport transfers at Ahmedabad.

Clients have to arrange Ahmedabad airport transfers own.

Camel ride at Nubra Valley.

Any portage at hotels, tips, telephone charges, laundry and all items of personal nature.

Any Still / Video Camera fees, entrance fees for monuments and any activities suggested in the itinerary are chargeable direct.

Any additional meals / en route meals, sightseeing and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary.

Any service not specified in inclusions.

