IRCTC Tourism offers a 7-day tour to Leh-Ladakh. Details here

IRCTC Tourism offers a 7-day tour to Leh-Ladakh. Details here4 min read . 10:21 AM IST
- The tour provided by IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from Ahmedabad will commence on 27 August
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Leh-Ladakh at tariffs starting from ₹ 32000 per person. The tour will start from Ahmedabad, IRCTC said on microblogging site Twitter.
IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Leh-Ladakh at tariffs starting from ₹ 32000 per person. The tour will start from Ahmedabad, IRCTC said on microblogging site Twitter.
The tour provided by IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from Ahmedabad will commence on 27 August and 10 September. The journey from Mumbai to Leh will be via IndiGo, according to the IRCTC Tourism's website - irctctourism.com. The route includes Ahmedabad-Leh-Nubra-Turtuk-Pangong-Leh-Ahmedabad.
The tour provided by IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from Ahmedabad will commence on 27 August and 10 September. The journey from Mumbai to Leh will be via IndiGo, according to the IRCTC Tourism's website - irctctourism.com. The route includes Ahmedabad-Leh-Nubra-Turtuk-Pangong-Leh-Ahmedabad.
Tour Itinerary:
Tour Itinerary:
Day 1 Leh Arrival
Day 1 Leh Arrival
Departure from Ahmedabad airport. Arrival at Leh, transfer to the hotel. Check in at hotel. We advise you to spend the rest of the day at leisure so you can quickly acclimatize to the high altitude. A relaxed day exploring Market visit and sufficient rest to adjust to the oxygen level. Overnight in Leh. [L/D]
Departure from Ahmedabad airport. Arrival at Leh, transfer to the hotel. Check in at hotel. We advise you to spend the rest of the day at leisure so you can quickly acclimatize to the high altitude. A relaxed day exploring Market visit and sufficient rest to adjust to the oxygen level. Overnight in Leh. [L/D]
Day 02: Leh - Sham Valley- Leh (75 km 02 hrs one way)
Day 02: Leh - Sham Valley- Leh (75 km 02 hrs one way)
After breakfast, proceed for Sightseeing on the Leh- Srinagar Highway. Visit the Hall of Fame (A Museum developed by the Indian Army), Kali Mandir Temple and Gurudwara Patthar Sahib (A Gurudwara constructed and maintained by the Indian Army). Visit to Shanti Stupa and
After breakfast, proceed for Sightseeing on the Leh- Srinagar Highway. Visit the Hall of Fame (A Museum developed by the Indian Army), Kali Mandir Temple and Gurudwara Patthar Sahib (A Gurudwara constructed and maintained by the Indian Army). Visit to Shanti Stupa and
Leh Palace. Proceed further and experience the effects of Magnetic Hill (Defiance of the law of gravity wherein a vehicle starts climbing up the hill when put in a neutral position) and admire the confluence of holy Indus and Zanskar, Proceed to Alchi and Likir and return to Leh for an overnight stay. [B/L/D]
Leh Palace. Proceed further and experience the effects of Magnetic Hill (Defiance of the law of gravity wherein a vehicle starts climbing up the hill when put in a neutral position) and admire the confluence of holy Indus and Zanskar, Proceed to Alchi and Likir and return to Leh for an overnight stay. [B/L/D]
Day 03: Leh - Nubra
Day 03: Leh - Nubra
After breakfast, drive to Nubra Valley via Khardungla pass. The road is considered to be the highest motorable road of the world . En-route admire the spectacular views of the never ending mountain ranges around the Khardungla pass. Check-in to the camp. After lunch Visit to
After breakfast, drive to Nubra Valley via Khardungla pass. The road is considered to be the highest motorable road of the world . En-route admire the spectacular views of the never ending mountain ranges around the Khardungla pass. Check-in to the camp. After lunch Visit to
Dikshit and Hunder Villages, monasteries to take a stroll around the place to see the life style of people living at the northernmost region of India. Enjoy camel Safari (optional – on own arrangement) in the evening. Return back to hotel. Overnight stay in Nubra Valley. [B/L/D]
Dikshit and Hunder Villages, monasteries to take a stroll around the place to see the life style of people living at the northernmost region of India. Enjoy camel Safari (optional – on own arrangement) in the evening. Return back to hotel. Overnight stay in Nubra Valley. [B/L/D]
Day 04: Nubra – Turtuk – Nubra
Day 04: Nubra – Turtuk – Nubra
Post breakfast drive to Turtuk (A village that was won by India in the 1971 war with Pakistan). On arrival explore Turtuk valley. It was once used to carry the trade material on silk route. Retrn back to Nubra. Overnight stay at Nubra Valley. [B/L/D]
Post breakfast drive to Turtuk (A village that was won by India in the 1971 war with Pakistan). On arrival explore Turtuk valley. It was once used to carry the trade material on silk route. Retrn back to Nubra. Overnight stay at Nubra Valley. [B/L/D]
Day 05: Nubra Valley - Pangong
Day 05: Nubra Valley - Pangong
After an early breakfast proceed to Pangong. Pangong Lake is a salt water body of 120 km in length and 6 – 7 Km broad at the longest point. It is bisected by the international border between India & China (2/3 of the lake is in China’s possession). Visit the exact location of the famous movie “Three idiots" & enjoy outing along the banks of the lake. One really feels very close to nature at Pangong Lake with its scenic surroundings. On a clear sunny day, you can see seven colour formations in the crystal clear salt water lake. Overnight stay in
After an early breakfast proceed to Pangong. Pangong Lake is a salt water body of 120 km in length and 6 – 7 Km broad at the longest point. It is bisected by the international border between India & China (2/3 of the lake is in China’s possession). Visit the exact location of the famous movie “Three idiots" & enjoy outing along the banks of the lake. One really feels very close to nature at Pangong Lake with its scenic surroundings. On a clear sunny day, you can see seven colour formations in the crystal clear salt water lake. Overnight stay in
Pangong. [B/L/D]
Pangong. [B/L/D]
Day 06: Pangong – Leh via Changla
Day 06: Pangong – Leh via Changla
In the early morning, enjoy the picturesque view of Sunrise on the lake. After Breakfast, drive back to Leh, en route visit Thiksey Monastery and Shey Palace. On arrival check in at hotel. Evening free time to explore the market. [B/L/D]
In the early morning, enjoy the picturesque view of Sunrise on the lake. After Breakfast, drive back to Leh, en route visit Thiksey Monastery and Shey Palace. On arrival check in at hotel. Evening free time to explore the market. [B/L/D]
Day 07: Leh Airport Drop
Day 07: Leh Airport Drop
After breakfast in the morning, Checkout from hotel and Transfer to Leh Airport to board flight for Ahmedabad.
After breakfast in the morning, Checkout from hotel and Transfer to Leh Airport to board flight for Ahmedabad.
Above itinerary is only a proposed / indicative outline, IRCTC/Local tour operator reserves the right to change as per the operational feasibility.
Above itinerary is only a proposed / indicative outline, IRCTC/Local tour operator reserves the right to change as per the operational feasibility.
Package Includes
Package Includes
Sightseeing as per the itinerary by Non AC vehicle on sharing basis.
Sightseeing as per the itinerary by Non AC vehicle on sharing basis.
Accommodation in well-appointed rooms at Leh (03 nights), Nubra ( 02 nights) and Pangong ( 01 night)
Accommodation in well-appointed rooms at Leh (03 nights), Nubra ( 02 nights) and Pangong ( 01 night)
06 breakfast, 06 lunches and 06 dinners
06 breakfast, 06 lunches and 06 dinners
Travel Insurance
Travel Insurance
Inner line permits.
Inner line permits.
Entrance fees of Alchi monastery Hemis and Thiksey Monastery
Entrance fees of Alchi monastery Hemis and Thiksey Monastery
Guide from Day 02 - Day 06
Guide from Day 02 - Day 06
Cultural show at Nubra Valley
Cultural show at Nubra Valley
Oxygen Cylinder in the Vehicle for emergency purpose
Oxygen Cylinder in the Vehicle for emergency purpose
IRCTC’s Tour Escort services during tour.
IRCTC’s Tour Escort services during tour.
Toll, Parking and Taxes
Toll, Parking and Taxes
Package Excludes
Package Excludes
No airport transfers at Ahmedabad.
No airport transfers at Ahmedabad.
Clients have to arrange Ahmedabad airport transfers own.
Clients have to arrange Ahmedabad airport transfers own.
Camel ride at Nubra Valley.
Camel ride at Nubra Valley.
Any portage at hotels, tips, telephone charges, laundry and all items of personal nature.
Any portage at hotels, tips, telephone charges, laundry and all items of personal nature.
Any Still / Video Camera fees, entrance fees for monuments and any activities suggested in the itinerary are chargeable direct.
Any Still / Video Camera fees, entrance fees for monuments and any activities suggested in the itinerary are chargeable direct.
Any additional meals / en route meals, sightseeing and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary.
Any additional meals / en route meals, sightseeing and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary.
Any service not specified in inclusions.
Any service not specified in inclusions.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!