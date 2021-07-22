IRCTC Tourism offers a 7-day tour to Leh-Ladakh. Details here

After an early breakfast proceed to Pangong. Pangong Lake is a salt water body of 120 km in length and 6 – 7 Km broad at the longest point. It is bisected by the international border between India & China (2/3 of the lake is in China’s possession). Visit the exact location of the famous movie “Three idiots" & enjoy outing along the banks of the lake. One really feels very close to nature at Pangong Lake with its scenic surroundings. On a clear sunny day, you can see seven colour formations in the crystal clear salt water lake. Overnight stay in