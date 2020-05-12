The Indian Railways , which "gradually" resumed passenger train services today after a gap of almost two months, has earned ₹16.15 crore from train ticket bookings on Monday. A senior railway ministry official said that on Monday tickets valued at ₹16.15 crore were sold with 45,533 PNR generated, news agency IANS reported.

Starting today, Indian Railways runs 15 pairs of special trains connecting Delhi and major cities in India. These trains will run from New Delhi station to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Passengers bought over 45,000 tickets on Monday when the Indian Railways started taking bookings for the special trains. All tickets for Mumbai Central-New Delhi special train till May 18 were sold out within few minutes.

Citing the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, Indian Railways has suspended passenger trains since March 22. On Monday, Railways started selling tickets for special trains via Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC website or mobile app.

Railways issued a timetable for trains to be run between May 12 and May 20. The trains will be air-conditioned. The fares will be similar to Rajdhani Express fares, a railway ministry official said.

The ticket booking counters at railway stations shall remain closed in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. No provision of tatkal or premium tatkal accommodation will be available.

Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations. No platforms tickets will be issued. All the travellers must wear a face mask and undergo thorough screenings at the stations. Passengers need to install Aarogya Setu app to board the trains, Indian Railways said on Monday.

Asymptomatic passengers or those not showing any symptoms of coronavirus infection will be allowed to travel. People travelling in these trains will not be given blankets and linen to reduce the chances of the spread of coronavirus. The pantry services will not be available on the trains. Travellers are required to reach stations at least 90 minutes before departure.

