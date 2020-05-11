Railways has issued new protocols for passengers for travel from tomorrow. The railways, which has announced to resume a limited number of passenger services said that all passengers must wear face masks during the journey.

Since the trains will be operated amidst the lockdown, only those passengers with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station, an MHA order has stated.

The 15 trains to run from tomorrow will be air-conditioned and will run on full-capacity on the Rajdhani route from Delhi to all the major cities of the country.

Online cancellation shall be permitted up to 24 hours before scheduled departure of train. Cancellation charge shall be 50 per cent of fare.

Five things to know about IRCTC train ticket booking rules

1) Special trains to have only AC classes; fare structure shall be as applicable for regular time-tabled Rajdhani trains

2) Passengers shall reach station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening

3) All passengers advised to download and use Aarogya Setu application: Railways

4) Passengers encouraged to carry own linen, food, drinking water; dry, ready-to-eat food, bottled water to be provided on payment

5) Advance reservation period will be max 7 days; No RAC, waiting list ticket; on board booking by ticket checking staff not permitted.

Passengers shall observe social distancing both at the station and on trains. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT.

Zonal Railways have been instructed to ensure that there are separate entry and exit gates at Railway stations to the extent feasible so that there is no face to face movement of passengers. Zonal railways will be guided by standard social distancing guidelines on stations and trains and observe the safety, security and hygiene protocols.

