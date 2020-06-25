Indian Railways today has cancelled all the passenger train services till August 12. The trains include regular time-tabled mail or express trains and suburban rail services across the country. However, the special Rajdhani trains that started from May 12, will be functional. The railways also introduced 200 special mail and express train services, starting from June 1. Those trains will remain operational till August 12, the ministry said.

Those who have booked tickets for the passenger train services between July 1 to August 12, will get the full refund, the railway ministry said in a statement. "All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey dates from 1.07.2020 to 12.08.2020 may be cancelled and full refunds generated," the railway board said today.

The national transporter earlier announced a detailed guideline on how to get refund for your railway tickets.

Take a look at IRCTC train ticket refund rules

1) Those who have booked tickets from the railway counter, can apply for refunds within six months from the date of the journey.

To get the refund, a passenger needs to file TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) at the station. The TDR form must be submitted within next 60 days to chief claim officer or chief commercial manager refund’s office. The refund will be adjusted after verification.

2) If you have booked tickets online, the money will be automatically refunded to you source account.

3) Passenger can also cancel PRS counter tickets from the official website of IRCTC. Ticket cancellation is also allowed through 139.

Those who have already cancelled their tickets for journey period starting from March 21, 2020, can apply for refund of balance amount of cancellation charges that was deducted.

"For PRS counter tickets, the application for the claiming refund of balance amount of cancellation charge should be addressed to the offices of chief claim officers or chief commercial manager or refund (CCM-Refund) of concerned zonal railway head quarters through post in the prescribed format within six months of scheduled date of journey," the ministry said.

For online tickets booked by IRCTC website or any other application, the cancellation charge that has been deducted, shall be credited to the account of the passengers from which ticket was booked. CRIS and IRCTC shall prepare a utility for providing the balance refund amount of cancellation charge.

"Data of cancelled train may be updated in ICMC for enabling refund. CRIS and IRCTC may take action as per the instruction above," the national transporter said earlier.

The Indian Railways have already refunded ₹1,885 to passengers who booked tickets during the lockdown period.

