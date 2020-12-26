IRCTC update: Indian Railways working to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of the eticketing website1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2020, 01:11 PM IST
- Indian Railways is working to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of their e-ticketing website, along with enhanced features and simple design, the official press release said
Indian Railways' ticketing website IRCTC provides the facility of online passenger reservation in the trains being run over Indian Railways and provides access to the the passengers of Indian Railways for their rail travel needs.
Since 2014 a new emphasis is being given on improving the public experience in booking of tickets as well as travelling conveniences
Covid-19 update: India reports less than 30,000 cases for 13 days in row1 min read . 02:58 PM IST
COVID-19 vaccine roll out: Ahmedabad starts online registration. Who can do it?2 min read . 02:53 PM IST
Businesses brace for disruption despite post-Brexit trade deal6 min read . 02:46 PM IST
Nashville rattled by explosion thought to be intentional5 min read . 02:33 PM IST
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal felt that IRCTC web site remains the first contact point of traveling citizens with the Railways and that experience must be friendly and convenient.
Under the new digital India, more and more people are now moving towards booking the tickets online rather than going to the reservation counters and therefore IRCTC website needs to really double it's efforts to constantly upgrade itself.
Officials of Railway Board, CRIS and IRCTC assured the Minister that all possible efforts would be made to further improve the functioning of website.
Indian Railways is working to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of their e-ticketing website, along with enhanced features and simple design, the official press release said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.