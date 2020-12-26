Subscribe
IRCTC update: Indian Railways working to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of the eticketing website
Indian Railways is working to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of their e-ticketing website, along with enhanced features and simple design, the official press release said.

IRCTC update: Indian Railways working to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of the eticketing website

1 min read . 01:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Indian Railways is working to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of their e-ticketing website, along with enhanced features and simple design, the official press release said

Indian Railways' ticketing website IRCTC provides the facility of online passenger reservation in the trains being run over Indian Railways and provides access to the the passengers of Indian Railways for their rail travel needs.

Since 2014 a new emphasis is being given on improving the public experience in booking of tickets as well as travelling conveniences

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal felt that IRCTC web site remains the first contact point of traveling citizens with the Railways and that experience must be friendly and convenient.

Under the new digital India, more and more people are now moving towards booking the tickets online rather than going to the reservation counters and therefore IRCTC website needs to really double it's efforts to constantly upgrade itself.

Officials of Railway Board, CRIS and IRCTC assured the Minister that all possible efforts would be made to further improve the functioning of website.

Indian Railways is working to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of their e-ticketing website, along with enhanced features and simple design, the official press release said.

