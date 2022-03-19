The Indian Railways has cancelled 273 trains due to operational and maintenance reasons. According to the IRCTC website, 253 trains that were scheduled to depart today were fully cancelled while 20 trains have been partially cancelled. The cancelled trains were operational in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, and Assam.

Here's a full list of fully cancelled trains on March 19, 2022

00105 , 00123 , 03042 , 03051 , 03052 , 03057 , 03068 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03091 , 03094 , 03195 , 03411 , 03461 , 03468 , 03529 , 03530 , 03578 , 03591 , 03592 , 04620 , 05135 , 05146 , 05167 , 05168 , 05171 , 05172 , 05219 , 05245 , 05331 , 05364 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05701 , 05702 , 05717 , 05718 , 05750 , 05751 , 06486 , 06487 , 06488 , 06489 , 06659 , 06660 , 06919 , 06920 , 07321 , 07322 , 07329 , 07330 , 07331 , 07332 , 07377 , 07378 , 07381 , 07382 , 07795 , 07796 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11097 , 15053 , 15083 , 15084 , 15111 , 15112 , 15709 , 15710 , 16511 , 16516 , 16539 , 16585 , 16595 , 17303 , 17304 , 17319 , 17320 , 18413 , 18414 , 20948 , 20949 , 31191 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31412 , 31414 , 31511 , 31512 , 31514 , 31612 , 31712 , 31721 , 31741 , 31811 , 31812 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211 , 32212 , 32213 , 33311 , 33512 , 33514 , 33651 , 33711 , 33712 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 34111 , 34112 , 34114 , 34352 , 34411 , 34412 , 34511 , 34513 , 34711 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812 , 34813 , 34814 , 34815 , 34882 , 34914 , 34935 , 34937 , 34981 , 36033 , 36034 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36854 , 37211 , 37212 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37314 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37371 , 37385 , 37386 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37521 , 37522 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37742 , 37743 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37814 , 37912 , 38302 , 38304 , 38306 , 38402 , 38404 , 38408 , 38702 , 38703 , 38704 , 38801 , 38802 , 38803 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47186 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47216 , 47220

Indian Railways: How to check station code

Visit the official website--irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates.

Indian Railways: Step by step guide on how to check the full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Go to enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Step 2: Select exceptional trains on the top of the screen

Step 3: Click on "cancelled trains" option

Step 4: Select the 'fully' or 'partially' option to see the full list of the train with time, routes, and other details.

Yesterday, Indian Railways cancelled 445 trains.

