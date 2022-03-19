IRCTC updates: Indian Railways cancels 273 trains today. Details here

IRCTC updates: Indian Railways cancels 273 trains today. Details here3 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Indian Railways has cancelled 273 trains mainly due to operational and maintenance reasons
The Indian Railways has cancelled 273 trains due to operational and maintenance reasons. According to the IRCTC website, 253 trains that were scheduled to depart today were fully cancelled while 20 trains have been partially cancelled. The cancelled trains were operational in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, and Assam.
Here's a full list of fully cancelled trains on March 19, 2022
00105 , 00123 , 03042 , 03051 , 03052 , 03057 , 03068 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03091 , 03094 , 03195 , 03411 , 03461 , 03468 , 03529 , 03530 , 03578 , 03591 , 03592 , 04620 , 05135 , 05146 , 05167 , 05168 , 05171 , 05172 , 05219 , 05245 , 05331 , 05364 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05701 , 05702 , 05717 , 05718 , 05750 , 05751 , 06486 , 06487 , 06488 , 06489 , 06659 , 06660 , 06919 , 06920 , 07321 , 07322 , 07329 , 07330 , 07331 , 07332 , 07377 , 07378 , 07381 , 07382 , 07795 , 07796 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11097 , 15053 , 15083 , 15084 , 15111 , 15112 , 15709 , 15710 , 16511 , 16516 , 16539 , 16585 , 16595 , 17303 , 17304 , 17319 , 17320 , 18413 , 18414 , 20948 , 20949 , 31191 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31412 , 31414 , 31511 , 31512 , 31514 , 31612 , 31712 , 31721 , 31741 , 31811 , 31812 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211 , 32212 , 32213 , 33311 , 33512 , 33514 , 33651 , 33711 , 33712 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 34111 , 34112 , 34114 , 34352 , 34411 , 34412 , 34511 , 34513 , 34711 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812 , 34813 , 34814 , 34815 , 34882 , 34914 , 34935 , 34937 , 34981 , 36033 , 36034 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36854 , 37211 , 37212 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37314 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37371 , 37385 , 37386 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37521 , 37522 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37742 , 37743 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37814 , 37912 , 38302 , 38304 , 38306 , 38402 , 38404 , 38408 , 38702 , 38703 , 38704 , 38801 , 38802 , 38803 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47186 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47216 , 47220
Indian Railways: How to check station code
Indian Railways: Step by step guide on how to check the full list of cancelled trains
Step 1: Go to enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
Step 2: Select exceptional trains on the top of the screen
Step 3: Click on "cancelled trains" option
Step 4: Select the 'fully' or 'partially' option to see the full list of the train with time, routes, and other details.
Yesterday, Indian Railways cancelled 445 trains.
