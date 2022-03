IRCTC updates: Indian Railways cancels 279 trains today. Details here

The Indian Railways has cancelled 279 trains due to operational and maintenance reasons on Friday. According to the IRCTC's website, 279 trains that were scheduled to depart today were cancelled while 49 trains have been partially cancelled. The cancelled trains were operational in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, and Karnataka.

