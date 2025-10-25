IRCTC website, app down? Users complain of glitches amid Chhat puja rush

The website of the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) was down on Saturday morning while travellers were trying to book tickets for the upcoming Chhat puja.

A number of social media users have shared their grievances online. While the IRCTC did not issue an official statement regarding the same, they did ask people who posted their grievances to contact them through their e-query email id.

When one user wrote "@RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial Irctc website is down while ticket booking Sir.Plz do needful," IRCTC said, “Kindly raise your concern/complaint on https://equery.irctc.co.in/irctc_equery/ using registered mobile no /mail id.”

At 9:55 am on Saturday morning, Downdetector reported 103 cases of IRCTC website outage, which went down to 14 at 1:55 pm.

IRCTC outages in the last 24 hours.

Downdetector showed around 51% outage in the IRCTC app while 46% reports were about the website.

When one user pointed out the issue at 3:11 am on Saturday, the IRCTC had replied that the app and website were working fine.

It told the user, "Sir, https://irctc.co.in/nget/train-search and Railconnect app is working fine. Kindly clear browsing history and cache and try again. If issue still persist than raise issue on https://equery.irctc.co.in/irctc_equery/login using registered mobile no/mail id along with error screen shot/short video."

When Mint tried to book a ticket using the IRCTC Rail Connect Android app at 2:25 pm on Saturday, it worked with no issues.

Tatkal ticket booking a problem for users A number of users have also been reporting issues with booking tatkal tickets using the IRCTC app or website.

One user posted on X, “For 6 continuous days, the same issue “Unable to process request” appears while booking Tatkal tickets. Still no solution from @IRCTCofficial or railway authorities. How long will passengers keep facing this problem? Please fix it urgently. #TatkalBooking #IRCTC.”

Another user said, “As a software engineer, I feel IRCTC Tatkal booking isn’t just website slow issue - it’s an architecture problem. High load + no virtual queue + weak scalability = user frustration. Microservices, caching, load balancing & fair queueing can fix 80% of this chaos.”