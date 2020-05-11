IRCTC says train ticket bookings will be available in a short while

After Indian Railways on Sunday evening announced its plans to resume its passenger train services in a limited manner and said that reservations can be made only via online booking reservation through its official IRCTC website or app from 4 pm today, the website saw heavy traffic and seems to be down for the time being due to heavy traffic.

Indian Railways has therefore deferred the booking timings.

The Ministry of Railways addressed the problem and tweeted that the inconvenience was regretted.

"Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted."

After 4 pm, when the site was supposed to function in order to book reservations, the users faced difficulty in either logging in or trying to reserve tickets.

Indian Railways has therefore, deferred the timing of bookings for the special 15 trains by two hours. "Booking for 15 special trains delayed by two hours, will begin at 6 PM now," railways said.

Moreover, only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any Railway Station. Booking of tickets through ‘agents’, (both IRCTC Agents and Railway Agents) shall not be permitted. Maximum Advance Reservation Period (ARP) will be of maximum 7 days, the ministry said in a statement.

One user who goes by the ID @itssumitjain, on Twitter shared," IRCTC down from sharp 4 o clock. People are eager to go home really from railways at this #coronavirus time.

Another user (@tauseef11) had a similar problem, and tweeted, " Today 11th may 2020 at 4:16pm IRCTC website is slowed down ... Could not book ticket."

Another person with the username @abhinavk tweeted, "And the @IRCTCofficial server has gone bonkers...

After 53 days the bookings open and the server seems to have gone down."

Indian Railways planned to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020, initially with 15 pairs of trains.

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the country such as Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

According to the Ministry of Railways guidelines, ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) shall be issued. Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations. It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train.

Thereafter, Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains everyday as “Shramik Special" for stranded migrants.

