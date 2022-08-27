IRCTC withdraws tender to monetise customer data over privacy concerns2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 05:55 AM IST
After privacy concerns had been raised, IRCTC withdrew a tender for hiring consultant to monetise passenger data.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), due to privacy concerns, withdrew a contentious tender for the employment of a consultant to monetise its passenger and freight customer data, officials said on August 26. The railroads' ticketing and catering division told Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology that it was abandoning the tender.