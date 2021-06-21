Passengers booking tickets to travel in Indian Railways most of the times book tickets through the internet ticketing website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ). According to IRCTC, almost 83% of the total reserved tickets are book through it. However, passengers have to wait for 48-72 hours to get their refund for the cancelled tickets booked through the online medium.

IRCTC had earlier launched a new feature for its website and mobile app in which the users/railway passengers can get an instant refund of their cancelled tickets thus saving a considerable amount of time after the ticket is cancelled by the user. This gives financial freedom to customers who want to do the subsequent bookings on the same/next day without worrying for credit of the refund amount into their bank account from IRCTC.

IRCTC IPay: All you need to know

IRCTC has introduced a strikingly new feature of instant refund to IRCTC Website / Mobile App users using "IRCTC IPay". IRCTC has now equipped its payment gateway "I-Pay" with "AutoPay" feature.

In this feature, user has to allow for debit to his UPI bank account / other payment instruments through a mandate facility which creates a lien on his payment instrument.

AutoPay feature ensures higher reliability of ticket booking through the pre-authorized mandate as it reduces the user's time In keying in the payment instrument details.

This feature also tends to minimize the refund time for Tatkal bookings for the transactions that remain waitlisted and attract auto cancellation

In this functionality, funds are blocked from the user's bank account and the debit is raised for the full booking amount only when the confirmed ticket gets booked.

For waitlisted cases of Tatkal bookings, where the booking remains waitlisted even after preparation of final chart, only the cancellation charges are recovered from the transaction and the mandate is released.

This feature is most useful in cases where a ticket does not get booked even after deduction of payment from the user's Bank or Tatkal waitlisted ticket remains waitlisted even after preparation of chart and waitlist ticket is dropped from charting. In such cases only IRCTC.

Service Charge, Cancellation Charge and Payment Gateway Charges will be deducted from the user's account.

IRCTC has recently upgraded its user interface of the internet ticketing website of rallways www.irctc.co.in for seamless booking experience.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.