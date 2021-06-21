IRCTC's new feature gives the user maximum benefit in cases where a ticket does not get booked even after deduction of payment from the user's Bank or Tatkal waitlisted ticket remains waitlisted even after preparation of chart
Passengers booking tickets to travel in Indian Railways most of the times book tickets through the internet ticketing website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). According to IRCTC, almost 83% of the total reserved tickets are book through it. However, passengers have to wait for 48-72 hours to get their refund for the cancelled tickets booked through the online medium.
IRCTC had earlier launched a new feature for its website and mobile app in which the users/railway passengers can get an instant refund of their cancelled tickets thus saving a considerable amount of time after the ticket is cancelled by the user. This gives financial freedom to customers who want to do the subsequent bookings on the same/next day without worrying for credit of the refund amount into their bank account from IRCTC.
For waitlisted cases of Tatkal bookings, where the booking remains waitlisted even after preparation of final chart, only the cancellation charges are recovered from the transaction and the mandate is released.
This feature is most useful in cases where a ticket does not get booked even after deduction of payment from the user's Bank or Tatkal waitlisted ticket remains waitlisted even after preparation of chart and waitlist ticket is dropped from charting. In such cases only IRCTC.
Service Charge, Cancellation Charge and Payment Gateway Charges will be deducted from the user's account.
IRCTC has recently upgraded its user interface of the internet ticketing website of rallways www.irctc.co.in for seamless booking experience.
