IRCTC had earlier launched a new feature for its website and mobile app in which the users/railway passengers can get an instant refund of their cancelled tickets thus saving a considerable amount of time after the ticket is cancelled by the user. This gives financial freedom to customers who want to do the subsequent bookings on the same/next day without worrying for credit of the refund amount into their bank account from IRCTC.

