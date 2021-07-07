Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation( IRCTC ) will soon start the services of a special train in September covering several top tourist destinations, including Char Dham--Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, and Dwarkadhish.

The decision was taken in view of declining cases of coronavirus across the country. IRCTC has now launched another very popular pilgrimage circuit "Chardham Yatra" by "Dekho Apna Desh" Deluxe AC Tourist Train. It will be second such service to be offered by the IRCTC after the great popularity and success of the "Shri Ramayana Yatra" train operated on the Ramayana circuit.

Features and tour itinerary of "Chardham Yatra" by "Dekho Apna Desh":

The 16 days tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on September 18, 2021, and cover the visit of Badrinath including Mana Village (near China border), Narsingha Temple (Joshimath), Rishikesh, Jagannath Puri including Golden beach of Puri, Konark Sun Temple, Chandrabhaga beach, Rameshwaram including Dhanushkodi, Dwarkadhish including Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach, and Bet Dwarka.

Guests will be travelling roughly 8500 kilometers on this tour.

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation--1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.

IRCTC has launched this special tourist train in line with the government of India initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism, at a very competitive price starting from Rs. 78,585 per person.

The package price covers train journey in AC classes, accommodation in deluxe hotels, all meals, all transfer and sightseeing in AC vehicles except hilly areas, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers.

To ensure the safety measures post COVID 19 in this deluxe tourist train, provision has been made and booking is restricted to around 120 tourists against the total capacity of 156 tourists.

Also, at least the first dose of COVID-19 Vaccination is mandatory for Guests of age group 18 or above.

Besides this, IRCTC will also provide a safety kit to all tourists having face masks, hand gloves, and sanitizer.

