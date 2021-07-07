The decision was taken in view of declining cases of coronavirus across the country. IRCTC has now launched another very popular pilgrimage circuit "Chardham Yatra" by "Dekho Apna Desh" Deluxe AC Tourist Train. It will be second such service to be offered by the IRCTC after the great popularity and success of the "Shri Ramayana Yatra" train operated on the Ramayana circuit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}