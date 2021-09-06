2 min read.Updated: 06 Sep 2021, 09:58 AM ISTLivemint
IRCTC has launched this special tourist train in line with the Government of India initiative ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ to promote domestic tourism
There is good news for all the devotees of Lord Shri Ram, as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched "Shri Ramayana Yatra" by Deluxe AC Tourists train to promote religious ourism in the country. IRCTC will begin the tour on 07 November and the total duration will be of 16 Nights/ 17 Days.
The AC Tourist train on Ramayana circuit will cover the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama. The cost of the package starts at ₹82950.
Chitrakoot: Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Bharat Milap temple, Sati Anusuiya temple.
Nasik: Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sita gufa, Kalaram temple.
Hampi: Anjanadri Hill, Rishimukh Island, Sugreeva cave, Chintamani temple, Malyavantha Raghunath temple.
Rameshwaram: Shiva temple and Dhanushkodi.
The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.
