There is good news for all the devotees of Lord Shri Ram, as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ) has launched "Shri Ramayana Yatra" by Deluxe AC Tourists train to promote religious ourism in the country. IRCTC will begin the tour on 07 November and the total duration will be of 16 Nights/ 17 Days.

The AC Tourist train on Ramayana circuit will cover the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama. The cost of the package starts at ₹82950.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation- 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.

IRCTC has launched this special tourist train in line with the Government of India initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism at a price of ₹82950 per person

The Package Price covers Train Journey in AC classes, accommodation in AC Hotels, all meals, all transfer and sight-seeing in AC vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers.

To ensure the safety measures post COVID 19 in this deluxe tourist train, COVID-19 fully Vaccination is mandatory for Guests of age group 18 or above

Tour Itinerary

Delhi – Ayodhya – Sitamarhi – Janakpur – Varanasi – Prayag – Chitrakoot – Nasik – Hampi – Rameshwaram – Delhi.

Train Itinerary

Delhi Safdarjung –Ayodhya –Sitamarhi –Varanasi –Manikpur Jn – Nasik Road – Hospate – Rameshwaram – Delhi Safdarjung.

Destinations and visits covered:

Ayodhya: Ram janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, Saryu Ghat.

Nandigram: Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund

Janakpur: Ram-Janki Mandir.

Sitamarhi: Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham.

Varanasi: Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple and Vishwanath temple.

Sita Samahit sthal, Sitamarhi: Sita Mata temple.

Prayag: Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple.

Shringaverpur: Shringe Rishi Samadhi & Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura.

Chitrakoot: Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Bharat Milap temple, Sati Anusuiya temple.

Nasik: Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sita gufa, Kalaram temple.

Hampi: Anjanadri Hill, Rishimukh Island, Sugreeva cave, Chintamani temple, Malyavantha Raghunath temple.

Rameshwaram: Shiva temple and Dhanushkodi.

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

