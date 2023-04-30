Irdai asks insurance cos to lay down social media guidelines for employees

Irdai asks insurance cos to lay down social media guidelines for employees2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 08:58 PM IST
Irdai further said any personal internet posting or communication which implies that you work for an organisation must include a simple and visible disclaimer like 'the postings on this service are my own personal views and not those of organisation and are not intended to be interpreted as such'.
Regulator Irdai has asked insurance companies to lay down social media guidelines for their employees. It is to ensure that no unverified or confidential information relating to the organisation is disseminated to the public through these platforms.
