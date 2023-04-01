IRDAI designates LIC, GIC Re, and New India as DSIIs1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 06:39 AM IST
LIC, GIC Re, New India remain Domestic Systemically Important Insurers: Irdai
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) announced on Friday that Life Insurance Corporation of India, General Insurance Corporation of India, and New India Assurance Co are still considered Domestic Systemically Important Insurers (D-SIIs) and noted that they are viewed as being "too big or too important to fail."
