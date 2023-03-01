Irdai mandates general insurers to cover mental illness, HIV and PwDs

Rakesh Goyal, director of Probus Insurance Broke, said, “In 2022, Irdai directed all insurance companies to provide coverage for mental illness under their health insurance policies by 31 October. However, reports indicate that the insurers have not made any progress towards implementing this directive, which has prompted the regulator to issue another directive. The new directive, issued in November 2022, asked the insurers to submit their plans for introducing mental health insurance coverage. Insurers have been asked to provide details on the products they plan to offer, the coverage amounts, and the premiums to be charged. Irdai has also instructed insurers to ensure that the mental health coverage offered is comprehensive and includes treatment for a wide range of mental illnesses. The regulator has further directed insurers to establish a dedicated claims team to process mental illness claims and ensure that such claims are not denied on the grounds of exclusions or sub-limits. The failure of insurance companies to comply with the earlier directive highlights the challenges faced by India’s insurance sector in addressing the issue of low coverage for mental illness. With the new directive, the IRDAI hopes to ensure that insurance companies take concrete steps towards offering comprehensive coverage for mental health issues and addressing the growing demand for such coverage in the country."