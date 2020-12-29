Irdai proposes standard travel insurance policy by April 1

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Monday proposed a standard travel insurance policy with common coverage and policy wordings across the industry. The move is aimed at increasing penetration of the product.

"The standard product shall have the basic mandatory covers as specified in draft guidelines which shall be uniform across the market. The product may be both as an individual product and as a group product," said the draft guidelines issued on 28 December, 2020, by the Irdai.

Why there was a need to standardise the product?

Though there are a number of travel insurance products available in India, the penetration of travel insurance is yet to take off. Further, each product has unique features and the insuring public may find it difficult to choose an appropriate product. In order to deepen the penetration of travel insurance, which shall provide a safety net to every individual who is travelling, it is considered essential to have a standard travel product, said the draft guidelines issued by the Irdai.

Key features of the policy are:

There shall be no restrictions on the age of entry. However, the proposer shall be of a minimum of age 18 years, as per the draft guidelines. The proposer is the person who takes the insurance cover, he/she is also called the policyholder.

There are 5 variants under domestic travel and 4 variants under overseas travel.

The nomenclature of the product shall be Standard Travel Insurance Policy, succeeded by name of the insurance company, (Standard Travel Insurance Policy, <name of insurer>). No other name is allowed in any of the documents, the Irdai's draft guidelines said.

The standard product shall also be offered on a family floater basis. In a family floater indemnity-based health insurance policy, more than one member can be covered under the same health insurance. For example, both parents and their children can be covered under a single policy wherein only one single premium is to be paid. In such a case, the sum insured covers the whole family and can be used in case of multiple hospitalisations in the family.

The policy tenure of the standard product shall be the duration of the journey of the policyholder as a fare-paying passenger and during their stay overseas, in case of the overseas travel policy, as specified in the policy schedule.

The premium under this product shall be on a pan-India basis and no geographic location/ zone-based pricing is allowed. And, pricing in respect of overseas travel insurance is permitted based on the country or region of travel and stay. (E.g. Asia (except Japan & Korea), Europe, USA & Canada, Asia (Japan & Korea), other countries), as per the draft guidelines issued by the Irdai.

