Further, in the interview, the IRDAI chief said that "in this context we are suggesting to the government to kindly look at the existing provisions and see whether you could remove the ₹100 crore cap minimum requirement. The regulator can frame the regulations based on the size of the company that they (promoters) are going to set up. For the micro insurance company it may be X amount, regional companies operating in a bigger larger geography could be Y amount"