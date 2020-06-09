IRDAI withdraws long term cover offering both Motor TP Insurance and OD Insurance1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
IRDAI says distribution of long term third party policies is challenging as it is unaffordable for vehicle owners.
In a huge relief for auto companies, insurance regulator IRDAI on Tuesday withdrew long term motor third party insurance package for three years and five years for four-wheelers andd two-wheelers, with effect from 1 August, 2020.
IRDAI said distribution of long term third party policies is challenging as it is unaffordable for vehicle owners.
The regulator also said that possibility of forced selling or being linked to loans was high and that policyholders are saddled with long term product with not flexibility.
"The No Claim Bonus (NCB) structure is not uniform among insurers and this could lead to confusion and dissatisfaction amongst the policyholders," said IRDAI. The regulator also said that "actuarial pricing has been a challenger for insurers for long term Own Damage cover".
The Irdai order for general insurers comes after Supreme Court ruling in "S Rajaseekaran v Union of India", which clarified that long-term motor insurance must be introduced and made mandatory at the point of sale and registration.
