The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a PSU under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, on Tuesday launched a ‘whistle-blower Portal’, as a part of ‘Vigilance Awareness Week 2021’.

The portal was launched by Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), IREDA and Praveen Kumari Singh, Additional Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

Through this portal, IREDA employees can raise concerns related to fraud, corruption, abuse of power etc. The portal has been developed by IT Team of the company.

Launching the portal, Das highlighted that Whistle-blower portal is a part of a IREDA’s “zero tolerance" of corruption. Reiterating the Good and Clean Governance policy of the company, he stressed the importance of transparency and procedural fairness.

Singh extended her compliments for launching of the portal by IREDA. Further, she also conducted an interactive session on Whistle-blower Policy. During the session, she encouraged IREDA employees to work as ambassador of CVC to fight against corruption.

On this occasion, latest issue of Vigilance journal ‘Pahal’ was also released by IREDA.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.