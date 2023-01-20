Ireda signs pact with renewable energy ministry for setting performance target1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 03:35 PM IST
The government has set a target of ₹3,361 crore for revenue from operations, 18% higher from the previous year’s achievement
New Delhi: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) for setting the performance target for 2022-23.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×