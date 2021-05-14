"We have taken the precaution of shutting down all our IT systems in order to protect them from this attack and to allow us (to) fully assess the situation with our own security partners," the Health Service Executive (HSE) said.
"We apologise for inconvenience caused to patients and to the public and will give further information as it becomes available," it added, stressing Ireland's coronavirus vaccination programme was unaffected and "going ahead as planned".
Ireland's ambulance service is also "operating as per normal with no impact on emergency ambulance call handling and dispatch nationally", the HSE added.
And Irish premier Micheal Martin was pressing ahead with a visit Friday to Britain to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid tensions over Brexit, aides said.
Liz Canavan, a top official in Martin's office, said the outage was also affecting child protection services, which are hosted on HSE servers.
But at a televised Covid-19 briefing, she stressed: "Emergency departments are operating as normal and if you need to attend a hospital, please do so."