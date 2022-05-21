IRFC zooms to its highest ever revenue and net profit for FY 2021-22

The Earning Per Share (EPS) of the company has gone up to Rs. 4.66 as on 31st March, 2022, as compared to Rs. 3.66 as on 31st March, 2021 registering an increase of 27.32% YoY. The company continues to raise funds at the most competitive rates and terms, both from the domestic and overseas financial markets, which has helped to keep cost of borrowings low, IRFC said in a statement.