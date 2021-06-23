IRM India Affiliate to work with Cipla to build a strong risk-aware ecosystem

Globally, the pharma industry has undergone a rapid change over the last year, with the demand generated from the covid-19 pandemic overshadowing other treatment areas and given the operational challenges posed by the lockdown. However, the past year has also underscored the importance of the sector. While other sectors struggled in 2020, the global pharma industry revenue reached USD 1.27 trillion, slightly up from USD 1.25 trillion in 2019. As the largest provider of generic drugs worldwide, and with over 50% market share in the vaccines segment, India is a vital part of the global pharma supply chain. Consequently, it is incumbent upon pharma companies in the country to fortify their defences against various risks, in order to combat any future crises and continue contributing successfully to global healthcare.