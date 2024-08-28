Who is Satish Kumar? First Dalit CEO of Railway Board

Satish Kumar has been appointed as the chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, effective September 1, succeeding Jaya Varma Sinha.

He is the first individual from the Scheduled Castes to hold this position in the board's history, PTI reported.

Who is Satish Kumar? Kumar, a notable officer from the 1986 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), has made huge contributions to Indian Railways over his distinguished 34-year career, as noted by the Railway Board.

"On 8th November 2022, he took charge as the General Manager of North Central Railway, Prayagraj, marking another milestone in his journey of public service," PTI reported, citing an official from the Board.

"His educational background is as impressive as his professional achievements; he holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, and has further enhanced his knowledge with a Post Graduate Diploma in Operation Management and Cyber Law from Indira Gandhi National Open University," he said.

Career Kumar started his career with Indian Railways in March 1988. Over the years, he has held numerous key positions across various zones and divisions, contributing to innovations, enhanced efficiency, and improved safety within the railway system.

"His initial postings included the Jhansi Division of the erstwhile Central Railway and the Diesel Locomotive Works (BLW) in Varanasi, where he honed his skills in locomotive engineering and maintenance," he added.

"He later served in the North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur, and Patiala Locomotive Works, contributing to critical projects that enhanced the operational efficiency of these divisions," a railway official noted.

A significant contribution of Kumar is his work on the Fog Safe Device, an innovation that has proven to be instrumental in ensuring safe train operations during foggy conditions, he said.

"This device has become a critical tool for Indian Railways, significantly reducing the risks associated with reduced visibility during the winter months, particularly in the northern regions of India," he added.

Railway officials note that Kumar's work in advancing railway technology has garnered widespread recognition and praise. Between April 2017 and April 2019, he served as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) for the Lucknow Division of Northern Railway. Prior to his appointment as General Manager of North Central Railway, Kumar held the positions of Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer at North Western Railway in Jaipur.

"In recognition of his vast experience and contributions to Indian Railways, Satish Kumar was recently appointed as the Member (Traction and Rolling Stock - MTRS), a key position that oversees the critical aspects of traction and rolling stock across Indian Railways," another official from the Railway Board said.

"Following this, he ascended to the highest echelon of Indian Railways as the Chairman of the Railway Board, where he now plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the railway network in India," he added.