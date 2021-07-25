OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Iron bridge destroyed in seconds in Himachal's Kinnaur, 9 tourists from Delhi feared dead. Watch video

At least nine tourists from Delhi NCR are reported to be dead and three others are seriously injured following a rockslide from the high mountains of Sangla valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur.

The incident occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road. The victims were travelling from Chitkula to Sangla in a tourist vehicle when boulders fell on their vehicle.

The Kinnaur Police has reached the accident spot and rescue operations are currently underway.

Developing story

