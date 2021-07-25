The victims were travelling from Chitkula to Sangla in a tourist vehicle when boulders fell on their vehicle.

At least nine tourists from Delhi NCR are reported to be dead and three others are seriously injured following a rockslide from the high mountains of Sangla valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur.

The Kinnaur Police has reached the accident spot and rescue operations are currently underway.

