Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Iron bridge destroyed in seconds in Himachal's Kinnaur, 9 tourists from Delhi feared dead. Watch video

Iron bridge destroyed in seconds in Himachal's Kinnaur, 9 tourists from Delhi feared dead. Watch video

Premium
The incident occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road
1 min read . 04:46 PM IST Livemint

The victims were travelling from Chitkula to Sangla in a tourist vehicle when boulders fell on their vehicle.

At least nine tourists from Delhi NCR are reported to be dead and three others are seriously injured following a rockslide from the high mountains of Sangla valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur.

At least nine tourists from Delhi NCR are reported to be dead and three others are seriously injured following a rockslide from the high mountains of Sangla valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur.

The incident occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road. The victims were travelling from Chitkula to Sangla in a tourist vehicle when boulders fell on their vehicle.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The incident occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road. The victims were travelling from Chitkula to Sangla in a tourist vehicle when boulders fell on their vehicle.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Kinnaur Police has reached the accident spot and rescue operations are currently underway.

The Kinnaur Police has reached the accident spot and rescue operations are currently underway.

Developing story

Developing story

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!