Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) party amid ongoing political slugfest over the rape-murder of Kolkata's RG Kar doctor.

"West Bengal under TMC is ANTI-WOMEN, ANTI-YOUTH and ANTI-DEMOCRACY," said Nadda in a post on X.

"The Chief Minister has failed the people of the state, presiding over an administration which has looted with impunity," the BJP chief said, adding, "The iron grip has clearly rusted and rusted terribly."

The remarks came after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the case. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the case on August 20.

On August 9, the body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the RG Kar Hospital's seminar room. Next day, the Kolkata Police arrested Sanjay Roy (33), who joined the force as a civic volunteer in 2019. Police have alleged that the accused was married at least four times and was a known "womaniser".

A preliminary autopsy report suggested that the victim was sexually abused and killed. It said she was bleeding from her eyes, mouth and private parts. There were also injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger and lips. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this week, after expressing a lack of satisfaction with the Kolkata Police, Calcutta High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation.

Meanwhile, the students and junior doctors continue to protest at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. Doctors have held protests in many cities of the country like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai.