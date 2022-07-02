Since the portal's inception in June of last year, a lot of taxpayers and officials have complained about bugs and flaws with the functionality of the new e-filing portal resulting which the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had extended the deadlines for filing tax returns in order to re-develop the website through Infosys and provide taxpayers with a better tax filing experience. For the development of the new income tax e-filing platform, the government has paid Infosys ₹164.5 crore. The e-filing site, however, recently on June 7th has faced a new Issue pertaining to the search functionality by the taxpayers and professionals. This is despite the fact that the IT giant has been able to solve the portal's bugs since last year. Since the new e-filing site's inception till now, there have been significant difficulties with the new Income Tax portal, which was launched with an aim to better serve the taxpayers in a digital way.

