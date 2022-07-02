Irregular traffic causing glitches on e-filing portal, Infosys taking measures: IT dept2 min read . 08:00 PM IST
- On Saturday, the Income Tax Department (ITD) issued an alert that taxpayers were having trouble using the ITD e-filing platform.
On Saturday, the Income Tax Department issued an alert that taxpayers were having trouble using the ITD e-filing platform. The department has also been alerted by Infosys that they have seen some unusual traffic on the platform, for which preventative steps are being implemented.
On Saturday, the Income Tax Department issued an alert that taxpayers were having trouble using the ITD e-filing platform. The department has also been alerted by Infosys that they have seen some unusual traffic on the platform, for which preventative steps are being implemented.
“It has been noticed that taxpayers are facing issues in accessing ITD e-filing portal. As informed by @Infosys, they have observed some irregular traffic on the portal for which proactive measures are being taken. Some users may be inconvenienced, which is regretted," IT department has said through a tweet.
“It has been noticed that taxpayers are facing issues in accessing ITD e-filing portal. As informed by @Infosys, they have observed some irregular traffic on the portal for which proactive measures are being taken. Some users may be inconvenienced, which is regretted," IT department has said through a tweet.
Since the portal's inception in June of last year, a lot of taxpayers and officials have complained about bugs and flaws with the functionality of the new e-filing portal resulting which the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had extended the deadlines for filing tax returns in order to re-develop the website through Infosys and provide taxpayers with a better tax filing experience. For the development of the new income tax e-filing platform, the government has paid Infosys ₹164.5 crore. The e-filing site, however, recently on June 7th has faced a new Issue pertaining to the search functionality by the taxpayers and professionals. This is despite the fact that the IT giant has been able to solve the portal's bugs since last year. Since the new e-filing site's inception till now, there have been significant difficulties with the new Income Tax portal, which was launched with an aim to better serve the taxpayers in a digital way.
Since the portal's inception in June of last year, a lot of taxpayers and officials have complained about bugs and flaws with the functionality of the new e-filing portal resulting which the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had extended the deadlines for filing tax returns in order to re-develop the website through Infosys and provide taxpayers with a better tax filing experience. For the development of the new income tax e-filing platform, the government has paid Infosys ₹164.5 crore. The e-filing site, however, recently on June 7th has faced a new Issue pertaining to the search functionality by the taxpayers and professionals. This is despite the fact that the IT giant has been able to solve the portal's bugs since last year. Since the new e-filing site's inception till now, there have been significant difficulties with the new Income Tax portal, which was launched with an aim to better serve the taxpayers in a digital way.
According to the latest statement from the CBDT, net collections are now at Rs. 3,39,225 crore as opposed to Rs. 2,33,651 crore during the same period last year, showing a 45 per cent rise YoY. In comparison to the same period in FY 2020–21, the net collection as of June 16, 2022, increased by 171 per cent. TDS collections for F.Y. 2022-23 (as of 16.06.2022) are at Rs. 2,29,676 crore, up from Rs. 1,57,434 crore for the same time of the previous financial year, representing an increase of over 46% YoY. A growth of more than 41% YoY, can be seen in the Self-Assessment Tax Collections for the financial year 2022–23 as of June 16, 2022, which are at Rs. 21,849 crore compared to Rs. 15,483 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal year and refunds totalling Rs. 30,334 crore have also been issued in the F.Y.2022-23.
According to the latest statement from the CBDT, net collections are now at Rs. 3,39,225 crore as opposed to Rs. 2,33,651 crore during the same period last year, showing a 45 per cent rise YoY. In comparison to the same period in FY 2020–21, the net collection as of June 16, 2022, increased by 171 per cent. TDS collections for F.Y. 2022-23 (as of 16.06.2022) are at Rs. 2,29,676 crore, up from Rs. 1,57,434 crore for the same time of the previous financial year, representing an increase of over 46% YoY. A growth of more than 41% YoY, can be seen in the Self-Assessment Tax Collections for the financial year 2022–23 as of June 16, 2022, which are at Rs. 21,849 crore compared to Rs. 15,483 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal year and refunds totalling Rs. 30,334 crore have also been issued in the F.Y.2022-23.
In addition to the bugs with the e-filing system, taxpayers should be reminded that the income tax return (ITR) filing deadline for the financial year 2021–2022 is July 31, 2022, and that if a taxpayer misses the deadline, a penalty of up to ₹5,000 would be assessed. This deadline is applicable to taxpayers whose accounts, according to the Income Tax Department, do not need to be audited.
In addition to the bugs with the e-filing system, taxpayers should be reminded that the income tax return (ITR) filing deadline for the financial year 2021–2022 is July 31, 2022, and that if a taxpayer misses the deadline, a penalty of up to ₹5,000 would be assessed. This deadline is applicable to taxpayers whose accounts, according to the Income Tax Department, do not need to be audited.