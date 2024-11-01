Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for Narayan alias Bhulai Bhai, a long-time BJP worker and social figure. He highlighted Bhulai Bhai's significant contributions to politics and public welfare, calling his passing an irreparable loss.

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Narayan alias Bhulai Bhai, one of the oldest workers of BJP and a distinguished figure in Indian politics and social service.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "The demise of Narayan ji, who made an invaluable contribution to politics and social service, is an irreparable loss. He has been among the oldest and hardworking workers of BJP, whom we also know as Bhulai Bhai. His works related to public welfare will always be remembered. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to his admirers and family members. Om Shanti!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed condolences over the demise of Bhulai Bhai saying that the entire BJP family is with his family in this hour of grief.

"The demise of Narayan Ji alias Bhulai Bhai, one of the oldest workers of BJP, is extremely sad. Bhulai Bhai, dedicated to the country's interest and nation first, kept inspiring the youth for cultural nationalism through Jan Sangh and BJP. I still remember his enthusiasm for ideology and nationalism during my meeting with him. The entire BJP family is with his family in this hour of grief. May God give a place to the departed soul in his feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti", Shah posted on X.

Bhulai Bhai joined erstwhile Jansangh on Vijaydashmi in 1952. Bhai had worked with the founders of BJP, Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He was also a two-time MLA from Jansangh in the years 1974 and 1977.

PM Modi had earlier called Narayan, who is also known as Bhulai Bhai during the second COVID-19 induced lockdown. The PM had then made an appeal to every citizen of the country to take care of the elders in the family. (ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}