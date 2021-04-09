According to the revised date sheet for CBSE board exams 2021, the Class 10 exams would be held between May 4 and June 7 and those for Class 12 would be held between May 4 and June 15

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today held educational administrative bodies like the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) "downright irresponsible" for holding exams under the prevailing circumstances. She said it is irresponsible on the part of the CBSE to force students to appear for Board examinations and demanded that the exams be either cancelled or rescheduled in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The added pressure of having to appear for examinations, even as the country reeled under the pandemic, will affect the mental health of children, she said.

"While corona is ravaging our country again, the added pressure of exams is bound to affect the mental health of children. Our education system needs to drastically alter its attitude and start reflecting sensitivity and compassion towards children rather than just talk about it at their conclaves and conferences," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in another tweet.

For the third consecutive day, India witnessed the highest single-day spike of new Covid-19 cases today. The country recorded 1,31,968 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,30,60,542, the Union Health Ministry data showed. Currently, there are 9,79,608 active cases in the country.

