‘Irresponsible and regrettable’: Government slams 'high state official' for remarks on friendly nations

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday issued a statement slamming a high state authority for 'irresponsible and regrettable' remarks, adding that India dissociates itself from such remarks that undermine its ties with friendly countries.

"We have seen some comments made by a high state authority about India’s relations with friendly countries from the Global South. These remarks are irresponsible and regrettable and do not behove the state authority. The Government of India dissociates itself from such unwarranted comments that undermine India’s ties with friendly countries," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in the statement.

It may be noted that the MEA's response came soon after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made a controversial comment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trips to countries with small populations.

Jokingly, Mann said that PM Modi might be visiting countries like ‘Magnesia’, ‘Galveaisa’, or ‘Tarvesia’.

“PM has gone somewhere. I think it is Ghana. He is going to be back and he is welcome. God knows which countries he keeps visiting, 'Magnesia', 'Galveaisa', ‘Tarvesia’,” said Mann.

The Chief Minister further said that Modi does not stay in a country with 140 crore people, and added.

"He is visiting countries where the population is 10,000 and he is getting the 'highest awards' there. Here, 10,000 people gather to watch a JCB... What has he gotten himself into!...," Mann added.

PM Modi's foreign visits — From July 2 to 9, PM Modi visited five nations — Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia.

— This tour marked his longest foreign trip in a decade, spanning two continents and strengthening India's ties with key nations in the Global South.

— PM Modi also addressed the Ghanaian Parliament and was conferred with the country's top civilian honour “Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana”.

