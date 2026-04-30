Is 1 May holiday for schools, banks, offices? — What's open, closed on Buddha Purnima, Maharashtra Day, Labour Day

Maharashtra Day, Buddha Purnima and Labour Day celebration will mark the first day of the month of May. Amid these festivities, the question about

Is Buddha Purnima a gazetted holiday? Yes, Buddha Purnima is a gazetted holiday in India. This implies that it is a public holiday for Central Government offices, banks, and most state government offices across the country.

What's open and what's closed on 1 May? On account of Buddha Purnima holiday, schools, colleges, other educational institutions, public institutions and many private businesses will remain closed to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.

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Banks closed on 1 May? In view of celebrations of Maharashtra Din, Buddha Purnima, Labour Day and birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, banks across India will remain closed except for some states. On the first day of the month, which is Friday, HDFC, ICICI, SBI and other banks will open in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha and Gujarat, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Will digital banking services function on RBI-designated bank holidays? Even on bank holidays, Internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking services will remain serviceable for account holders and registered bank customers carrying out financial and non-financial transactions.

Account holders and registered bank customers will be able to use internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking services for financial and non-financial transactions on all days regardless of bank holidays. Online transactions such as bill payments, mobile top-ups, prepaid phone recharge fund transfers or hotel, flight and train bookings can be done as usual.

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Unless any bank advises its customers about suspension of online services (usually for maintenance work), consumers can access digital and net banking services like UPI and NEFT throughout the year, including expenditure analysis and account balance enquiries.

Is Stock market open on Maharashtra Day? According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) holidays calendar, 1 May, Friday, will be a trading holiday on account of Maharashtra Day. There will be no equity, equity derivative, or SLB trading on this days.

Services that will remain open and operational on 1 May Transportation: Public transport comprising buses, trains and metros will function as usual.

Shops and restaurants: Restaurants, most retail shops and malls will function as normal.

Essential services: Emergency services like hospitals and pharmacies will remain unaffected by the public holiday.

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Buddha Purnima muhurat time Buddha Purnima also known as Buddha Jayanti is celebrated in Vaishakha month. This day celebrates the birth, enlightenment, and passing (Mahaparinirvana) of Gautama Buddha, the spiritual teacher who founded Buddhism. This year, 2588th birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha will be celebrated.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 5:42 PM on 30 April 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 7:22 PM on 1 May 2026

Also Read | 5 events you must add to your calendar this week

Maharashtra Day and Labour Day Maharashtra Day commemorates the creation of a separate state and division of the former Bombay State into Maharashtra and Gujarat. Maharashtra state came into existence on 1 May 1960, following the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act. Meanwhile, Labour Day is an annual celebration of the labour movement which advocated eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation and eight hours for rest.

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