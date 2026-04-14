Is 14 April a holiday for schools, colleges, offices, banks? What's open and what's closed on Ambedkar Jayanti, Baisakhi

The nation is observing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti on Tuesday, 14 April, which is coinciding with regional celebration of Baisakhi. Other festival that are being observed today include Vishuva Sankranti, Biju Festival, Buisu Festival Tamil New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu and Cheiraoba.

Is 14 April a gazetted holiday? Yes, 14 April is a gazetted holiday in India on account of Ambedkar Jayanti since Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated as a public holiday throughout the country. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. According to the RBI, it is a holiday in several states under Negotiable Instruments Act.

According to Drik Panchang the auspicious festival of Baisakhi is being celebrated today with ‘Vaishakhi Sankranti Moment’ at 6:09 AM and Mesha Sankranti falling on Tuesday. This harvest festival is celebrated vigour and enthusiasm, especially in the Punjab state which is observed as Sikh New Year based on Hindu Solar calendar. Celebrated as the day of the formation of the Khalsa, Baisakhi is also known as Vaisakhi, Visakhi or Vaishakhi.

It is believed that on Baisakhi day, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, established the Khalsa in 1699. Traditional folklore suggests that he eliminated the difference between higher and lower caste communities and declared that all human beings are equal.

What's closed on 14 April? Since, Ambedkar Jayanti is a public holiday declared by the central government, many services and institutions will remain closed today, including:

Public and private sector banks in most states - Physical banking services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, and cheque clearance will not be available today. Banks will be closed today in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand

Central and state government offices across several parts of India.

Post offices and central/state-run services.

Courts and public sector units (PSUs)

Schools and colleges

Post offices, many private sector companies and the Indian Embassy

Stock market: Trading activity across both the NSE and BSE will remain suspend today. This implies that no trading will take place in equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing, and electronic gold receipts.