Standard of living entails the much varied, much scary cost of living. While every megacity has their own range in cost of living. It is different for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai or Kolkata. NCRs have also followed suit.

A Twitter user took to the microblogging site to mention that they earn ₹80.2 Lakhs yearly and enquired if that would be enough to survive in Delhi NCR-Gurugram. “Is 80.2 LPA salary enough to survive in Gurugram?" she tweeted as she asked for people’s opinions.

Is 80.2 LPA salary enough to survive in Gurugram? — Anu (@Escapeplace__) April 4, 2023

Notably, these questions are often asked on Quora, a social question-and-answer website and online knowledge market, Twitters users were quick enough to bring on their A-game in sarcasm and least to say they did not disappoint.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 5.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 2,900 likes.

One user commented, “Khola Twitter, nikla Quora." (Accessed Twitter, and Quora opened instead)

“Yeh bahut kam hai... Sarojini se kape bhi nahi aaapaegay itne mai toh (This is too less, you won’t be able to even afford clothes from Sarojini market with this salary)," joked a Twitter user while mentioning Sarojini, an affordable shopping destination in Delhi.

Keeping the tone of joke, the original poster replied, “Hain na ab to Sarojini bhi kitna mehnga ho gaya hai (Isn’t it! Sarojini has become costly too)."

Another individual added, “Won’t even cover rent." A third joked, “Thoda adjust karke chal jayega (You can survive with a little bit of adjustment)." A fourth joined and wrote, “Definitely not. Starvation is gonna eclipse you."

According to reports published in March, rents and living costs in Delhi and the NCR region increased a lot in the past year. Rent at Sohna Road area in Gurgaon went up by 14 percent, from ₹25,000 per month to ₹28,500 per month on average from 2019. In Delhi’s Dwarka locality, the average rent for a 1000 sq. ft. area 2BHK flat went from ₹19,500 to ₹22,000, a 13 percent hike.

Taking a dig at the fact that rent has doubled in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru, another Twitter user quipped, “Is 250 cr after tax per month enough to survive in Bengaluru?"