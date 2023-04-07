Is 80.2 LPA salary enough to survive in Gurugram? Here's what Twitter has to say

According to reports published in March, rents and living costs in Delhi and the NCR region increased a lot in the past year. Rent at Sohna Road area in Gurgaon went up by 14 percent, from ₹25,000 per month to ₹28,500 per month on average from 2019. In Delhi’s Dwarka locality, the average rent for a 1000 sq. ft. area 2BHK flat went from ₹19,500 to ₹22,000, a 13 percent hike.

