What is causing the recent COVID surge?

As per INSACOG, the current covid surge is caused by Omicron and its sublineages, primarily BA. 2 and BA.2.38. The BA.2 and its sublineages constitute over 85%of the cases with BA.2.38 being found in around 33% of the samples. The percentage of BA.4 and BA.5 is found in less than 10 per cent samples, the source said.