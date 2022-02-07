It has been more than a year since India started its largest vaccination drive. Now over 169.63 crore people have been vaccinated of which more than 14.70 lakh were administered with the Covid shot yesterday. Amid this, the Central government has clarified to the country's apex court that submitting Aadhaar details are not a mandatory pre-condition on the CoWIN portal for the Covid vaccination.

While disposing of a PIL claiming some centres insist on an Aadhaar card for vaccination, a Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked the authorities to not insist on the production of the Aadhaar card as the only proof of identification to administer Covid vaccination.

"Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) filed an affidavit in the petition. It specifically records that the Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration on the CO-WIN portal and any one of the nine documents can be produced," the Supreme Court said.

Advocate Aman Sharma, appearing for the ministry, told the bench that Aadhaar is not the only pre-condition and 87 lakh people without any identity card at all have been vaccinated.

Advocate Mayank Kshirsagar who was representing the petitioner contended that the vaccination centers should not ask for Aadhaar cards.

The PIL had sought directions to eliminate the mandatory pre-condition of submitting Aadhaar details in the CO-WIN portal for the Covid vaccination.

The PIL filed by Siddharthshankar Sharma, a Pune-based lawyer, and social activist, said that contrary to the practical actions of MoHFW, recently another SOP/guideline has been issued by it wherein it directs the provision of vaccination for even those persons who do not possess any of the seven prescribed photo ID cards as mentioned in the Co-WIN portal.

(With ANI inputs)

