Is Aadhaar mandatory for Covid vaccination? Here's what Centre says

It has been more than a year since India started its largest vaccination drive. Now over 169.63 crore people have been vaccinated of which more than 14.70 lakh were administered with the Covid shot yesterday. Amid this, the Central government has clarified to the country's apex court that submitting Aadhaar details are not a mandatory pre-condition on the CoWIN portal for the Covid vaccination.

