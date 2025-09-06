‘Is Ajit Pawar even aware…’: Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi hits out at Dy CM over viral video; flags UPSC letter

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Saturday, slammed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar over the viral video of him allegedly rebuking a woman IPS officer. In a strongly worded post on X, Chaturvedi pointed out what Pawar said in his defence, contrary to how his party's MLC Amol Mitkari sought verification of caste and educational documents of officer Anjana Krishna.

Advertisement

“Who drafted Ajit Pawar ji’s X post, is he even aware what his handle has posted and what his MLC is doing?” Chaturvedi questioned, along with a photo of Mitkari's letter to the UPSC.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP's comments come after Ajit Pawar broke his silence over the viral video row, and stated:" I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage, and I value the rule of law above all."

Advertisement

What does the UPSC letter say? The letter by Amol Ramkrishna Mitkare, dated September 5, written to the UPSC, requests for the verification of caste and educational documents of the IPS officer Anjana Krishna.

As per the date of the letter, the request was sent the same day the row over the viral video of Ajit Pawar allegedly rebuking an IPS officer, Anjana Krishna, broke out.

Ajit Pawar viral video row A purported video of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar rebuking an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer over "illegal excavation" of soil went viral this week.

It was alleged that Ajit Pawar was upbraiding the officer for taking action against goons illegally excavating material used in road construction in a village in Solapur, Maharashtra.