All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, is a critically acclaimed Indo-French co-production that won the Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The film explores the emotional journeys of two women, Prabha, a troubled nurse, and Anu, her young roommate, as they embark on a journey to confront their desires and personal challenges. The film has garnered international recognition and has been widely celebrated for its compelling storytelling and emotional depth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Current distribution and theatrical release All We Imagine As Light premiered theatrically in India on November 22, 2024. In North America, Janus Films and distribution partner Sideshow acquired the rights to the film on May 20, 2024. The film debuted in New York and Los Angeles on November 15, 2024, with plans for a nationwide release in the coming months.

Streaming availability: Where to watch Currently, All We Imagine As Light is not available for online streaming on any OTT platform. After its theatrical run, the film is expected to make its debut on popular streaming platforms, though specific platforms have not yet been confirmed. The availability of the film on OTT will depend on the distribution deals made after its theater release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anticipated OTT release Fans of the film and international cinema enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the announcement of its streaming availability. The timing of the release on these platforms will likely be influenced by its theatrical success and distribution agreements.

Overview of the film All We Imagine as Light is the story of Prabha, a troubled nurse who unexpectedly receives a gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate yearning for intimacy with her boyfriend. Their journey to a beach town becomes a pivotal moment where they confront their deepest desires and emotions.

Key cast and filmmaking team The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles, bringing these complex characters to life with their powerful performances. Directed by Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light marks her feature directorial debut. The Indo-French co-production is the result of collaboration between Petit Chaos (France), Chalk & Cheese, and Another Birth (India). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recognition and awards All We Imagine As Light has garnered international acclaim, earning a Grand Prix win at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. This victory marked a historic moment for Indian cinema, with Payal Kapadia becoming the first Indian filmmaker in 30 years to feature in the Cannes main competition section. In recognition of her achievement, Kapadia was awarded the Spirit of Cinema award at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Critical success and nominations Following its Cannes success, the film has continued to receive widespread recognition, including nominations for two Golden Globe awards and the Critics' Choice Awards 2025. All We Imagine As Light also claimed the top spot in Sight and Sound magazine's prestigious annual list of the 50 best movies of the year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}